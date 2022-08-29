On DESH bill, new conditions likely to apply

It wants to ensure that the tax revenue forgone due to benefits given to SEZs results in commensurate socio-economic benefits. “What is it that the DESH units will do that the domestic players will not? If there is no export obligation or NFE positive, the domestic industry will become non-competitive. The equalization levy is also not there in the bill to create a level-playing field. Units in DESH will enjoy a tax arbitrage. What additional things are these units going to achieve for the economy when compared with the units set up outside these enclaves? We need to ensure that units outside these proposed development hubs do not suffer in the local market while competing with producers in these specialized enclaves," said a senior revenue department official.