Desperate for workers, companies try help-wanted ads on TV

Sandwich chain Subway, which also cut store operating hours because of personnel shortages, is running ads across social-media platforms such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram, Snap Inc.’s Snapchat and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok to lure job seekers. Milford, Conn.-based Subway began its help-wanted campaign in May, in what it said was one of its largest recruitment ad efforts ever. The company said it has seen an increase in the number of job applications completed in its online job portal since the ad effort began.

