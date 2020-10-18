Despite CoC nod, path to restart Jet operations very tough, uncertain: Expert

The initial deadline for receipt of EoIs was August 3, 2019. "Path to restart operations is very tough and uncertain," Kaul told PTI without elaborating. He also said that the "terms" accepted by the Jet Airways creditors did not make sense to CAPA. At the peak of its operations, Jet Airways had little over 120 planes. When the operations came to a halt due to mounting debt woes and unpaid salaries, the airline had around 16 own planes. The plan will now be submitted to the NCLT for its final approval. If the court allows, Florian Fritsch and Murari Lal Jalan would have the task of taking the airline off the ground again at a time when the aviation industry globally is in financial distress due to the pandemic.