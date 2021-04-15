Despite covid induced disruptions auto industry made a stellar comeback in FY21

“It is noteworthy that by the end of the year, the automobiles industry made a comeback. Tractor sales were unaffected through the year and in fact, FY21 was one of the best years for this segment. The passenger vehicles domestic wholesales reached nearly same levels as last year (-2.3% Y-o-Y), while two wheelers managed to clock 85% sales of last year," said analysts of Care Ratings in a note.