Despite global risks India is well placed: Tata’s Chandra2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Chandrasekaran said in a note to staff that commodity prices will need to be closely watched
MUMBAI : Despite global challenges such as the energy crisis in Europe, the threat of recession and high inflation in Western countries, and geopolitical conflicts, India is well-positioned to remain the fastest-growing major economy, driven by increasing consumption, investment, and consumer confidence, Tata group chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in a note to employees.