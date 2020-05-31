As the union and state governments plan to ease the lockdown in a phased manner, the aviation sector may not witness any green shoots in near to medium term as demand might remain muted with corporates likely to cut cost and restrain employees from travelling. Personal travel plans will also be kept in abeyance due to falling affordability of individuals due to the covid-19 induced slowdown and heightened safety concerns.

According to industry experts, the biggest challenge for the airlines will be to deploy their aircrafts since demand will be significantly lower than usual in the next six to twelve months.

The current demand is being generated mostly from people who got stuck in different parts of the country due to the lockdown and might drop further in the coming months despite improvement in economic activity, feel experts.

The aviation sector has been the worst casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic, as flights had to be grounded for two months. Airlines, though, have started operations in the domestic market since May 25 with increased restrictions and safety measures in place. As a consequence of the total shut down, sustainability of some of the airlines has now come under the scanner.

Industry body International Air Transport Association (IATA), has forecast that passenger demand will decline by a whopping 47% and revenues of airlines drop by 11 billion in the current calendar year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to Peeyush Naidu, partner, aviation practice, Deloitte, the change in lockdown conditions and restart of economic activity was inevitable and a step in the right direction.

“The demand for air travel that we are presently witnessing is potentially more of pent-up demand - on account of people needing to get back to their homes or needing to attend to urgent matters. The next phase of demand would depend on the uptick of economic activity, cost pressures on corporates impacting business travel and confidence of travelers on the systems and processes that are put in place - on their health and hygiene," he added.

Yesterday, the union government through the ministry of home affairs announced measures to open up the economy and remove lockdown measures in a phased manner after June 8.

Big corporate entities especially the IT sector have asked employees to work from home for at least 6-9 months and executive travel as a result will be limited, said Jyoti Mayal, president, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI).

“Generating demand will be a challenge in the coming months because only essential travel is taking place and it will again go slow. Maybe, we will see some demand during Diwali. Also, leisure travel is not expected to revive soon since people will use their cars more and avoid taking flights. With the easing of the lockdown, the passenger sentiment might revive in some months," added Mayal.

Most of the airlines have been urging the government for help through measures like reduction in taxes on fuel and different charges at airports, as most airlines are facing a cash crunch.

“Apart from the economic downturn, safety related issues will also impede people’s decision to travel by air. In an aircraft maintaining social distancing is not possible and recently some passengers tested positive and others close to them were quarantined. This will further impact the sentiment," said an industry executive.

