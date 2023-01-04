Despite slowdown in previous two fiscal years, brokerage industry's performance remains strong: ICRA

"The escalation of geopolitical tensions into war, supply chain disruptions due to pent-up demand, weak listing gains in IPOs, and high crude oil prices have all had an impact on market sentiment; however, some signs of the macroeconomic headwinds easing have been seen in recent months. However, thanks to the significant engagement of domestic investors, Indian markets have continued to outperform the main emerging market indices. The local capital markets are anticipated to continue to be supported by the strengthening fundamentals because India's economic recovery is projected to be less disruptive than the difficulties that key global countries are experiencing due to increasing inflation and tightening financial conditions," the statement said.