Detroit seen losing ground in auto-sales race

Toyota was forecast to have sold about 2.3 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, up about 10%, according to research firm Cox Automotive. That would for the first time edge out GM, which likely sold about 2.2 million, a 14% decline, Cox said. A GM spokesman declined to comment on the company’s sales ranking. He said GM has given priority to its bestselling products, large pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles, and expects sales growth this year as the chip shortage abates.