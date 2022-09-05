Dettol enters powder-to-liquid hand wash category

“Dettol has always endeavored to providing its consumers with effective and innovative solutions for all their hygiene needs. Our new Dettol Powder to Liquid Handwash will make quality handwash accessible to a larger consumer base. With the new campaign, Dettol continues to educate consumers about the importance of hand hygiene by providing its consumers with superior protection at an affordable price," said Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia, Health & Nutrition, Reckitt.