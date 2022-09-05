Dettol enters powder-to-liquid hand wash category

Brand Dettol benefitted in the aftermath of the pandemic as focus on hand and home hygiene surged. Dettol sells soaps, hand-wash liquid, and body washes apart from disinfectant solutions, sprays, laundry sanitizers and wipes in India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Reckitt’s flagship hygiene brand Dettol on Monday launched a powder-to-liquid handwash targeting value-conscious shoppers in the country. The launch of the Dettol powder-to-liquid handwash will be backed by a television campaign, the company said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Reckitt’s flagship hygiene brand Dettol on Monday launched a powder-to-liquid handwash targeting value-conscious shoppers in the country. The launch of the Dettol powder-to-liquid handwash will be backed by a television campaign, the company said in a statement.
The move pits Dettol’s new product against Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s., Magic powder-to-liquid hand wash launched in 2018. Both brands will tap into the value segment of the hand washing market.
The move pits Dettol’s new product against Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s., Magic powder-to-liquid hand wash launched in 2018. Both brands will tap into the value segment of the hand washing market.
Earlier this year, GCPL also launched a ready-to-mix bodywash under the Godrej Magic Bodywash brand endorsed by Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Dettol has always endeavored to providing its consumers with effective and innovative solutions for all their hygiene needs. Our new Dettol Powder to Liquid Handwash will make quality handwash accessible to a larger consumer base. With the new campaign, Dettol continues to educate consumers about the importance of hand hygiene by providing its consumers with superior protection at an affordable price," said Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia, Health & Nutrition, Reckitt.
Brand Dettol benefitted in the aftermath of the pandemic as focus on hand and home hygiene surged. Dettol sells soaps, hand-wash liquid, and body washes apart from disinfectant solutions, sprays, laundry sanitizers and wipes in India.
The new launch points to attempts by companies to tap into the growing demand for hygiene products.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dettol powder-to-liquid handwash will start at ₹10 price point. Hand hygiene is the most effective, efficient solution to protect against any kind of infection. Dettol is bringing in its most affordable solution with this format allowing its consumers to practice best hygiene practices at the best price, the company said in a statement.