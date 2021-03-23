New Delhi: British consumer goods major Reckitt Benckiser Group on Tuesday said it has rebranded its corporate identity as Reckitt, replacing the previous “RB" visual identity.

The new rebranding encompasses a new visual identity for the corporate brand, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. To be sure, Reckitt makes some of the world's top-selling brands—Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Harpic, Strepsils, among others.

The new identity will be rolled out across all of Reckitt’s touchpoints and platforms – internal and external, physical and digital from Tuesday. This includes—a new name and logo, an evolved colour palette and a new typography.

The company’s previous logo that included “RB" gives way to a bold-pink “R" inside a coil-like ring. “The name reflects the existing widespread usage of Reckitt and is clearer, simpler and more memorable, while retaining positive associations with the company’s heritage," said Miguel Veiga-Pestana, SVP, corporate affairs and sustainability.

The present Reckitt Benckiser Group was formed after the merger of Reckitt and Benckiser in 1999. Independently, businesses of the two companies date back to the 1820s—or over 200-years ago.

The idea was to set an instant recognition for the larger company that houses brands that sell to millions of households in several countries, said another executive at the company.

“From Dettol to Lysol, Nurofen to Durex and Finish to Vanish, we sell more than 20 million of our trusted products to people every day, yet there is less recognition of the company behind those brands. Our new Reckitt identity will better enable us to communicate our corporate purpose to the world, and to do so in a way that is powerful, consistent and impactful," said Jo Osborn, vice president, internal communications and corporate brand.

"The implementation of the new brand will be delivered over a three-year timeline, using the natural replacement cycles of the business to manage an impactful transition in a cost-effective way," the company said in a statement to the press.

The move comes as RB benefitted significantly from the pandemic—its home and personal cleaning brands such as Dettol and Harpic reported strong performance in India gaining both market share and new household penetration.

Advertising agency Havas’ branding agency Conran Design Group worked on the new identity.

