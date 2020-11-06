Deutsche Bank alumni are helping Masayoshi Son remake SoftBank

Naheta’s rise at SoftBank -- he’s now a senior vice president, providing strategic advice to Son -- reflects the company’s move away from running technology businesses to an investment-holdings model where finance veterans with an appetite for risk and complexity hold sway. Naheta is one of a small cohort of Masa whisperers, many of them former Deutsche Bank traders and executives, who now have the founder’s ear. Son, in a statement, praised Naheta, saying he “has helped me create significant value for our shareholders."The group includes Rajeev Misra, Colin Fan and Yanni Pipilis, all of whom worked with Naheta at SoftBank’s Vision Fund and have a history of making risky bets that characterized the German lender in the years before the 2008 financial crisis. At SoftBank, they have billions of dollars at their disposal and fewer of the constraints banks have put in place since then.“They are managing funds for an entity with deep pockets, an appetite for risk and insatiable ambition," said Christopher Wheeler, a former financial analyst who followed Deutsche Bank for two decades. “They’re very smart people, but it’s difficult for a company of that nature to keep an eye on how their money is being invested."