Deutsche Bank and the Ghost of Crisis Past

But Deutsche Bank isn’t completely healthy either. A cost to income ratio of 75% in 2022, while better than the 85% achieved in 2021, was above the European average: In the third quarter of last year, big lenders tracked by the European Central Bank had a ratio of roughly 61%. Deutsche Bank’s “core" business looks stronger, but its overall numbers are dragged down by its “capital release unit"—the bad bank it created in 2019 to wind down unwanted assets. Its leverage as measured by total assets against equity is also still on the high side.