Deutsche Bank CEO gives up oversight of investment bank in revamp

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing will hand over oversight of the investment bank to board member Fabrizio Campelli, the German bank said on Monday, as part of an overhaul of the management board.

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing will hand over oversight of the investment bank to board member Fabrizio Campelli, the German bank said on Monday, as part of an overhaul of the management board.

Germany's biggest bank was one of the few major banks in the world to assign day-to-day oversight of investment banking to its chief executive. At most banks, other board members oversee the division.

Reuters had reported in January that Sewing was under pressure from regulators to relinquish day-to-day oversight the division. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The European Central Bank and Germany's finance watchdog BaFin declined to comment.

Campelli has previously been the bank's chief transformation officer.

The investment bank is the German lender's main profit driver, but also represents a concentration of risk for a bank that is deemed "systemically important" in terms of the functioning of the global financial system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sewing, whose contract was also extended to 2026, will also take charge of human resources at management board level.

Among other changes announced, Rebecca Short will join the management board to oversee transformation and the capital release unit. She will be one of two women on the bank's 10-person board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Operating Officer Frank Kuhnke will leave the bank and Chief Risk Officer Stuart Lewis will retire next year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.