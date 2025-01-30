Deutsche Bank CEO Says He May Shutter Units in Next Revamp

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said the next steps in his strategic plan for the lender may involve cutting underperforming units to improve profitability.

Sewing, who is reviewing the bank in preparation for his next strategy update, told reporters on Thursday that he may “intervene even more rigorously where we are putting resources into business areas that generate below-average returns.”

“We will examine whether we should redistribute parts of the capital invested or even give up one or the other area to use our capital better elsewhere,” he said.

The comments are the clearest indication yet how Sewing, 54, plans to boost profitability beyond the current year. Deutsche Bank on Tuesday reiterated its revenue, profitability and payout targets under its current strategic plan, which runs through this year, but disappointed investors with a worsening cost guidance.

Shares of the lender fell as much as 6.3% in Frankfurt trading.

“We’re looking at all our business units to uplift them,” Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said at the press conference. Closing business units is only one option, he said, with significant risk transfers another possibility to better allocate capital.

Sewing, who has turned around the bank since taking took over almost seven years ago, said he would unveil his new strategy later this year. In the first major restructuring of his tenure a little over a year into his job, he announced some 18,000 job cuts — a target he later scrapped — and shuttered the equities trading unit.

The new strategy will also rely on job cuts to lower costs and is likely to include an improved profitability target, Sewing indicated.

“We are determined to make this bank more efficient, and that means changing how we do things,” Sewing said in remarks prepared for a call with analysts. “It starts with a simpler organizational setup and a smaller workforce.”

The CEO also indicated that Deutsche Bank is seeking growth in the US as part of its future strategy. The lender substantially cut its headcount in the country in the wake of Sewing’s 2019 restructuring.

