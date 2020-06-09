Deutsche Bank-led consortium puts Jindal Thermal deal on hold

“Within the infrastructure space, companies are taking a second look at the price of acquisitions, valuations, what future consumption will look like and trying to strike a balance with the performance of their existing businesses," said Venkataraman Renganathan, managing director, Alvarez and Marsal. “Things are still very fluid and it will take a couple of months to get some clarity. I don’t think capacity expansions or acquisitions will happen for at least another quarter. So, in some sectors like power and roads, we’re seeing deals put on hold. However, there is still some activity in the renewables space."