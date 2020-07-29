Deutsche Bank reports 2nd-quarter profit despite loan losses

Deutsche Bank reports 2nd-quarter profit despite loan losses1 min read . 03:29 PM IST
- Frankfurt based Deutsche bank reported the profit of 61 million euros amid the losses of 3.1 billion euros a year earlier
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
FRANKFURT : Deutsche bank reported a small net profit of 61 million euros ($71 million) in the second quarter as cost-cutting and revenue growth outweighed increased loan losses due to the virus outbreak.
Deutsche bank reported a small net profit of 61 million euros ($71 million) in the second quarter as cost-cutting and revenue growth outweighed increased loan losses due to the virus outbreak.
The gain compared with a loss of 3.1 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, when the bank had large expenses related to its ongoing restructuring.
The gain compared with a loss of 3.1 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, when the bank had large expenses related to its ongoing restructuring.
The bank based in Frankfurt, Germany, said Wednesday it had cut its cost base by 10% to 4.8 billion euros as it presses ahead with a drawn-out transformation aimed at improving profitability by reducing costs and riskier investments and activities.
The bank said that set-asides for loans that aren't being repaid rose to 761 million euros in the quarter, from 161 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues rose 1 percent to 6.29 billion euros.
Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said that the bank is “fully on track" with a restructuring that is shedding employees and reducing costs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated