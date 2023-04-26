Deutsche Bank’s investment arm cuts senior staff at US fixed-income unit

Deutsche Bank’s investment arm cuts senior staff at US fixed-income unit1 min read . 10:24 PM IST
Deutsche Bank’s investment arm DWS Group has made substantial cuts to senior staff at its US fixed-income unit.
The development comes as chief executive officer Stefan Hoops shifts focus to growth in other units.
The departures from DWS include of head US Fixed Income Greg Staples, head of US investment grade credit Tom Farina, head of US multi-asset strategy Dokyoung Lee and senior portfolio manager for fixed income Rob McCollum, DWS said in a statement Wednesday.
Hoops plans to channel more investment into DWS’s alternatives business and the passive unit known as Xtrackers.
He has called fixed income a “mature" business where growth is harder to achieve.
Hoops has vowed to cut staff and trim management layers.
“Our recent fixed-income performance has not been to the standard our clients deserve," Hoops had said in February, adding that he’d be “personally focused" on improving the unit’s offering for institutional clients. “That said, we see great opportunity for growth, especially now that interest rates are rising," he said.
DWS’s active fixed-income unit had 199 billion euros ($220 billion) in assets under management at the end of last year, comprising roughly a quarter of the firm’s total AUM. However, it was also the business suffering the biggest outflows last year as clients pulled 12 billion euros out, or more than half of the 20 billion euros that DWS lost overall.
DWS said on Tuesday that it had promoted George Catrambone to head of fixed income Americas.
DWS’ headcount last quarter dropped for the first time after expanding for eight consecutive quarters. Hoops has already replaced several top roles including the chief operating officer and the chief investment officer.
