Deutsche Bank’s Shaparia gets Asia role
Shaparia’s expanded role is subject to relevant regulatory approvals. As CEO of Emerging Asia, he will oversee Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam
MUMBAI : Deutsche Bank Group’s India chief executive Kaushik Shaparia has been elevated to CEO, Emerging Asia, in addition to his existing responsibilities, the firm told its employees on Wednesday, according to an announcement seen by Mint.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message