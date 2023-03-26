Deutsche Bank settles suit over $1.6 billion Madoff claims2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 08:23 PM IST
Lawyers for Deutsche Bank and the funds — Kingate Global Fund Ltd. and Kingate Euro Fund Ltd. — filed a joint letter Thursday in New York federal court saying they’d struck a deal but didn’t disclose any terms
Deutsche Bank AG is settling a US lawsuit it filed against a pair of offshore feeder funds that backed out of an alleged deal to sell the German lender $1.6 billion in claims against Bernard Madoff’s bankrupt investment advisory business.
