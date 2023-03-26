Deutsche Bank settles suit over $1.6 billion Madoff claims

The funds, founded in the British Virgin Islands in 1994, funneled $1.7 billion of client money to Madoff’s firm before his $20 billion Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2008. They agreed to sell their claims against Madoff’s firm to Deutsche Bank for 66 cents on the dollar in 2011, but backed out after getting “sellers’ remorse" when the value of the claims increased, Deutsche Bank alleged.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}