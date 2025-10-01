Deutsche Bank Sued in UK by Bankers Blamed in Monte Paschi Scandal

A group of former Deutsche Bank AG managers who claimed they were wrongfully blamed for the Monte dei Paschi accounting scandal have sued the German lender in a London court.

Michele Foresti, ex-head of structured trading, filed the suit against Deutsche Bank entities for commercial fraud, according to the court docket. No further details of the claim are publicly available. The four other filings didn’t specify what they are suing over.

Foresti and the ex-traders ended mediation with Deutsche Bank over allegations they were wrongfully implicated in an audit report into the Monte Paschi affair. The group also includes Michele Faissola, former head of asset and wealth management, Ivor Scott Dunbar, ex co-head of global capital markets, Matteo Angelo Vaghi, ex-head of Italian Sales, and former account manager Marco Veroni.

“Our extensive investigation of the facts has lead us to believe that the bank and its senior management were engaged in very serious misconduct,” said Khaled Khatoun, a lawyer at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan representing four of the traders.

The escalation follows a lawsuit from Dario Schiraldi, a former top manager from Deutsche Bank’s asset and wealth management division, who filed a case in Frankfurt claiming around €152 million over the issue.

“As disclosed in our Annual Report, the bank has been aware that five individuals have threatened to file claims in the UK in the context of this matter,” a Deutsche Bank spokesman said by email. “Deutsche Bank considers all such claims to be entirely without merit and will defend itself against them robustly.”

Lawyers for Foresti didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Schiraldi suit alleges the lender harmed bankers’ careers in an Italian criminal case over the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA scandal. At the center of the claims is an audit report commissioned within Deutsche Bank in 2013 reviewing the accounting of repo deals the German lender did with Monte dei Paschi.

At the time, the now Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing was put in charge of that report, people familiar with the case have said. The ex-staffers argued that the review wasn’t handled neutrally and unfairly pinned the blame on them, even claiming they manipulated the relevant market prices.

In the original Italian criminal case, Monte dei Paschi managers were accused of colluding with Deutsche Bank staff to hide losses at the Italian lender by using complex derivative trades, leading to a misrepresentation of the firm’s finances between 2008 and 2012. The ex-Deutsche Bank managers were also charged with market manipulation.

After they were first convicted in 2019, the six Deutsche Bank staffers were fully acquitted in 2022 by a Milan appeals court. In October 2023, Italy’s Supreme Court upheld the acquittal.

With assistance from Lucca de Paoli and Eyk Henning.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.