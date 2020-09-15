Deutsche Boerse AG exits BSE; sells remaining shares for 44 crore

Mumbai: Frankfurt-based Deutsche Boerse AG on Tuesday sold its remaining 1.75% stake in BSE Ltd for ₹44 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Deutsche Boerse AG sold the remaining 7,86,933 shares it held in the firm at an average price of ₹554.36 apiece. This took the total deal value to ₹43.62 crore.

The shares were picked up at the same price by Nippon India Small cap fund bought 5,46,650 shares at ₹554 apiece aggregating to ₹30.28 crore, the data showed.

Yesterday, Deutsche Boerse AG sold 12 lakh shares or 2.67% of equity of BSE Ltd, at an average price of ₹549 per share aggregating to ₹65.88 crore.

According to June shareholding, Deutsche Boerse AG held 4.41% shares of the company. Acacia Banyan Partners Ltd too held 1.74%.

Shares of BSE Ltd gained 5.73% to close at ₹585.60 on Tuesday, on NSE, while the benchmark index Nifty gained 0.71% to close at 11,521.80 points.

