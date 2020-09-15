Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Deutsche Boerse AG exits BSE; sells remaining shares for 44 crore
Yesterday, Deutsche Boerse AG sold 12 lakh shares or 2.67% of equity of BSE Ltd, at an average price of 549 per share aggregating to 65.88 crore

Deutsche Boerse AG exits BSE; sells remaining shares for 44 crore

1 min read . 08:07 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Deutsche Boerse AG sold the remaining 7,86,933 shares it held in the firm at an average price of 554.36 apiece
  • According to June shareholding, Deutsche Boerse AG held 4.41% shares of the company

Mumbai: Frankfurt-based Deutsche Boerse AG on Tuesday sold its remaining 1.75% stake in BSE Ltd for 44 crore through an open market transaction.

Mumbai: Frankfurt-based Deutsche Boerse AG on Tuesday sold its remaining 1.75% stake in BSE Ltd for 44 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Deutsche Boerse AG sold the remaining 7,86,933 shares it held in the firm at an average price of 554.36 apiece. This took the total deal value to 43.62 crore.

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Deutsche Boerse AG sold the remaining 7,86,933 shares it held in the firm at an average price of 554.36 apiece. This took the total deal value to 43.62 crore.

The shares were picked up at the same price by Nippon India Small cap fund bought 5,46,650 shares at 554 apiece aggregating to 30.28 crore, the data showed.

Yesterday, Deutsche Boerse AG sold 12 lakh shares or 2.67% of equity of BSE Ltd, at an average price of 549 per share aggregating to 65.88 crore.

According to June shareholding, Deutsche Boerse AG held 4.41% shares of the company. Acacia Banyan Partners Ltd too held 1.74%.

Shares of BSE Ltd gained 5.73% to close at 585.60 on Tuesday, on NSE, while the benchmark index Nifty gained 0.71% to close at 11,521.80 points.

