The Godfather maker makes a premium run with craft gin and single malts
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 01 Apr 2025, 05:07 PM IST
- DeVANS, known for its Godfather beer, is set to enter the premium craft gin market as well as introduce new single malt variants.
The maker of Godfather beer and GianChand single malt, DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd, is preparing to enter the premium craft gin market even as it launches more premium single malt whiskies and ramp up its beer production.
