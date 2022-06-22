Devans Modern Breweries expands ops, ties up with Jharkhand company

The Jammu-based company said it is seeing a strong demand from the Jharkhand market. “Our brands command very good demand in the Jharkhand market. We had been supplying our beers to this market from our Jammu brewery which had become uneconomical due to the huge freight rates. This production tie up will result in substantial increase in the sale of our brands and strengthen our presence in the state. We expect to close FY23 with a sale of over 8 million cases and cross 12 million cases in FY24," said Prem Dewan, managing director of the firm.

