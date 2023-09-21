DeVANS ventures into premium spirits

DeVANS ventures into premium spirits2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:11 AM IST
DeVANS Modern Breweries aims to diversify into various spirit categories, including premium gin, whisky, and stout beer. They are developing a premium craft gin and two highly matured single malts to capitalize on the growing demand for premium Indian spirits.
New Delhi: GianChand single malt maker DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd aims to diversify into various spirit categories including premium gin, whisky, and stout beer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message