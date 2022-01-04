Devas investors win Canada suit to seize AAI and Air India funds

In 2015, the three Mauritius-based Devas shareholders had won $562.5 million in damages plus 18% annual interest in arbitration. In October 2020, they also secured an arbitration award of $111 million-plus interest, as compensation for the expropriation of 40% of interests in the satellite/terrestrial communications business owned by Devas, according to the information given by the three entities. Devas’ legal action aims to enforce only the 2020 arbitration award of $111 million-plus interest.