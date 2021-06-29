Devas Multimedia joins Cairn in trying to seize Air India’s overseas assets

The dispute goes back to 2011, when an Indian state-owned company Antrix Corp. annulled an agreement with Devas citing force majeure. Devas said in its petition that the annulment eroded the value of its multi-million dollar investments. An arbitration tribunal in 2020 awarded Devas more than $111 million plus interest. Devas also won $562.5 million in damages plus interest from separate proceedings at the International Chamber of Commerce.