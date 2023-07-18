Goa’s Mopa airport inks two hotel deals

The move makes sense for Accor, which runs the Ibis, Novotel, and Sofitel hotels in India. The French multinational hotel company recently told Mint that it plans to expand both its managed and franchised hotel business in India by adding 30 new properties over the next five years. It has been decided that a hotel developer that already owns a property that is managed by Accor, will build this hotel. But Accor did not provide details of whom the property will be owned by. At present, Accor operates about 58 hotels here including 22 Ibis properties. But as a business, it does not build its own hotels anywhere in the world and only manages them.

