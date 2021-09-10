Is an office real estate revival around the corner?

“The key challenge in 2021 was that the second wave impacted re-entry of employees in offices and slow vaccination pace," said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and MD, market development, Asia, at property advisory Colliers. “Decision making will be slow because occupiers are still cautious. Requirements are getting smaller and firms are taking about 25% less space compared to pre-covid times because people are working from home. However, global funds such as Blackstone and Brookfield are sitting on significant dry powder and some of it will come here. There are smaller developers who are struggling and will be slow on speculative launches. If that happens and demand outstrips supply, office rentals will rise," Nair said.