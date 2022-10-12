Devices ready for 5G, work on all bands: Motorola’s Mani2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Prashanth Mani, MD of Motorola Mobility India said that about half of Motorola's smartphone models support 5G and will function on all networks
Prashanth Mani, MD of Motorola Mobility India said that about half of Motorola's smartphone models support 5G and will function on all networks
NEW DELHI : Around half of Motorola smartphone models are 5G-enabled, and will work on all networks, such as the standalone (SA) mode deployed by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s non-standalone (NSA) mode, said Prashanth Mani, managing director, Motorola Mobility India.