Devices ready for 5G, work on all bands: Motorola’s Mani

The handset maker popular for its foldable smartphones is eyeing a 5% share in the Indian smartphone market within the 12 months as 5G adoption picks up pace. “We are the only brand offering all eight bands on all our 5G devices and just not for premium models," Mani said in an interview. “In the ₹10,000-20,000 price point many brands cut corners, but we did not." he said.