Devon Pritchard to succeed Doug Bowser as Nintendo of America president: All you need to know about her

Doug Bowser, the longtime President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Nintendo of America (NOA), announced his retirement on Thursday.

He will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard, the company's Executive Vice President of Revenue, Marketing, and Consumer Experience, after his retirement on December 31, 2025. Another senior member of the Nintendo leadership, Satoru Shibata, will join the company's American operations as Chief Executive Officer.

Nintendo appreciated Bowser's contributions and praised his role in delivering on the promise of the Nintendo Switch system to "change the way people play video games," as per the website Game Developer.

In a statement, Bowser said, "Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers," the publication reported.

He also commended Devon Pritchard's contributions and said her promotion is "a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth."

Who is Devon Pritchard? Devon Pritchard, currently the Executive Vice President of Revenue, Marketing and Consumer Experience at NOA, has been with the company for more than 19 years.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Kansas State University and a Doctor of Law degree from the Gonzaga University School of Law.

In her statement, she expressed gratitude for Bowser's mentorship: “Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish.”

In addition to her new role, Pritchard will join the Nintendo of America Board of Directors and its global executive officer team.