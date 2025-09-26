Subscribe

Devon Pritchard to succeed Doug Bowser as Nintendo of America president: All you need to know about her

Doug Bowser will step down as the COO and President of Nintendo of America, with longtime executive Devon Pritchard set to succeed him. Here is all you need to know about her.

Sayak Basu
Updated26 Sep 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Devon Pritchard, the new the new president and COO of Nintendo of America,
Devon Pritchard, the new the new president and COO of Nintendo of America,(LinkedIn)

Doug Bowser, the longtime President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Nintendo of America (NOA), announced his retirement on Thursday.

Advertisement

He will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard, the company's Executive Vice President of Revenue, Marketing, and Consumer Experience, after his retirement on December 31, 2025. Another senior member of the Nintendo leadership, Satoru Shibata, will join the company's American operations as Chief Executive Officer.

Nintendo appreciated Bowser's contributions and praised his role in delivering on the promise of the Nintendo Switch system to "change the way people play video games," as per the website Game Developer.

Also Read | Amazon to pay $2.5 billion for allegedly ‘tricking’ millions into buying Prime

In a statement, Bowser said, "Leading Nintendo of America has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished in both business results and the experiences we’ve created for consumers," the publication reported.

Advertisement

He also commended Devon Pritchard's contributions and said her promotion is "a testament to her strong performance and strategic contributions to the company’s growth."

Who is Devon Pritchard?

Devon Pritchard, currently the Executive Vice President of Revenue, Marketing and Consumer Experience at NOA, has been with the company for more than 19 years.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Kansas State University and a Doctor of Law degree from the Gonzaga University School of Law.

In her statement, she expressed gratitude for Bowser's mentorship: “Doug has been a fantastic mentor, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation he has helped establish.”

In addition to her new role, Pritchard will join the Nintendo of America Board of Directors and its global executive officer team.

Advertisement
Also Read | Starbucks to shut down hundreds of stores, lay off staff — here's why

Devon Pritchard salary

As per job website Glassdoor, an NOA Vice President can make anything between $187,000-$308,000 every year. However, with Pritchard's long tenure with the company as well as her recent promotion, she could be looking at a fatter paycheck. Nintendo has not publicly disclosed her pay in her new role. No detail regarding her net worth is available.

 
 
Video Games
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsDevon Pritchard to succeed Doug Bowser as Nintendo of America president: All you need to know about her
Read Next Story