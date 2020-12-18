Dewan Housing’s lenders set to evaluate bids today

Lenders to troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) will meet on Friday to evaluate the latest offers, after four rounds of bidding. The banks will consider the bids from Piramal Group, Oaktree Capital and Adani Group.

The committee of creditors (CoC) of the bankrupt mortgage lender has received an offer of ₹29,860 crore from Adani Group, ₹32,250 crore from Piramal Group and ₹32,700 crore from Oaktree.

S.C. Lowy, which had earlier bid for DHFL’s assets, did not submit a bid in the fourth round.

The CoC’s deliberations are likely to be centred around the bids of Piramal and Oaktree, given that Adani’s offer is much lower than the other two contenders.

Even though Oaktree has put the highest bid, the eventual decision of the CoC will take into account the intricacies of the offers, including the cash offered upfront and the net present value of the bids.

Piramal’s upfront cash offer of ₹12,700 crore to the lenders is the highest among the three, while Oaktree has offered a conditional upfront payment of ₹11,700 crore, according to a person familiar with the bids.

Piramal has also offered to infuse ₹10,000 crore of equity into DHFL through a merger of Piramal’s financial services company into DHFL, the person said, requesting anonymity.

Piramal’s offer also includes a payment of 10% to the fixed deposit holders of DHFL every time the lenders pay the FD holders, a second person familiar with the offers said.

Oaktree, in its bid, has put a key condition that it will have the right to re-price the deal or pull out from the deal if it doesn’t get closed before 31 March 2021.

“If the plan is not approved and/or implemented by 31 March 2021 and if there is any deterioration in the assets of DHFL, Oaktree has reserved the right to discuss re-pricing of the commercial terms of its resolution plan with the CoC," the Oaktree offer said.

A Hong Kong-based spokesperson for Oaktree declined to comment. A Piramal Group spokesperson also declined to comment.

Oaktree has been asked by the CoC to explain detail of its case on Friday. Oaktree has said that if it acquires DHFL, the latter will sell senior debt papers worth ₹21,000 crore to the lenders with a 36-month moratorium, and an additional junior debt worth ₹12,500 crore in the name of Oaktree itself.

Oaktree has also said that until the insurance subsidiary of DHFL gets sold, Oaktree will hold the life insurance investment under DHFL. At present, Prudential International Insurance Holdings Ltd owns 49% in DHFL’s life insurance company.

The investment manager has also proposed that out of the upfront payment offer, a holdback of ₹1,500 crore will be with Oaktree to meet contingencies arising on account of investment in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Co. Ltd, a third person said, requesting anonymity.

Piramal Group in its offer has said that it will acquire the insurance arm DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Co. Ltd for at least ₹300 crore if DHFL’s stake in the insurer fails to get sold within six months.

DHFL’s outstanding loan book stands at ₹67,000 crore, which includes wholesale loans worth ₹40,000 crore, retail loans worth ₹17,000 crore and delinquent loans worth ₹10,000 crore.

