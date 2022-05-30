Dewar’s launches Double Double series whisky

India is one of the world’s biggest whisky markets and offers strong headroom for further growth and innovation. Global whisky volumes will increase significantly this year, and a substantial part of this growth will be helmed by markets such as India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Dewar’s, a blended scotch whisky brand, has introduced a new product - Dewar’s Double Double series, a small batch premium blended scotch whisky crafted using a four-step ageing process.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Dewar’s, a blended scotch whisky brand, has introduced a new product - Dewar’s Double Double series, a small batch premium blended scotch whisky crafted using a four-step ageing process.
The alcohol company said its Double Double series is finished in a variety of sherry casks and has three limited-editions of 21-year-old, 27-year-old, and 32-year-old. The 32-year-old blend, it said, won the Whisky of the Year in 2020 at the International Whisky Competition for its taste.
The alcohol company said its Double Double series is finished in a variety of sherry casks and has three limited-editions of 21-year-old, 27-year-old, and 32-year-old. The 32-year-old blend, it said, won the Whisky of the Year in 2020 at the International Whisky Competition for its taste.
It added that India was the largest whisky drinking nation, with an annual consumption growth of 13% on year, according to IWSR’s data for 2022. The category, it added, has witnessed trends like premiumisation and mindful consumption in recent years, highlighting how consumers are drinking less but drinking better.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sanjit Randhawa, managing director, India and South-East Asia for Bacardi, said, “India is one of the world’s biggest whisky markets and offers strong headroom for further growth and innovation. Global whisky volumes will increase significantly this year, and a substantial part of this growth will be helmed by markets such as India. This brand has witnessed a 50% year-on-year growth since it entered India, motivating us to continue investing in the country. Today, with this launch, we’re optimistic about winning the hearts of Indian consumers and gaining a larger share in the category.“
Its Double Double range, it said, is among its master blender Stephanie Macleod’s innovations. While most Scotch whiskies are aged once, the company ages its whiskies twice.
Stephanie MacLeod, the first woman and current master blender of Dewar’s Global, is behind furthering the brand’s whiskys.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, the global alcoholic beverages market was estimated to be at $1.58 trillion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3.5% between 2020 and 2023. India is one of the fastest growing alcoholic beverages markets globally, with an estimated market size of $52.5 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023.