DGCA accepts Go First resumption plan, sets riders

Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by DGCA and the aviation regulator said it has approved Go First's plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions.

In a release, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the airline's resumption plan for operating 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been reviewed and accepted. "The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/ applications pending before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi & Hon'ble NCLT, Delhi," it said.

Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flights scheduled by DGCA, the release said.

Further, the regulator has directed Go First to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements and the continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.

Cash-strapped Go First, which had been flying for more than 17 years, stopped operations on May 3. It is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

"The DGCA after the audit had sought additional information from us, which we have submitted to it. Based on our responses, the regulator had sought some more information for clarity and that information was submitted today... there is nothing to be concerned about," the official told PTI.

He said that the airline has 22 aircraft ready with four in reserve and "as and when we get a go-ahead, we will start them deploying," the official said.

According to him, the airline is trying to get some 15-18 aircraft initially and there are some pilots whose recency is to be cleared in 4-5 days, so in the next week we will have balance aircraft, he said.

The official said that in the first week, the airline will have 130 flights and then scale it up to 160 flights in the subsequent week.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a special audit of Go First's facilities in Delhi and Mumbai earlier this month.

