DGCA approves return to service of 737Max aircraft

NEW DELHI : Indian civil aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday lifted a ban on Boeing 737Max aircraft, which were grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes around the world.

The rescission of the earlier order banning operations of 737Max aircraft in India comes with immediate effect and enables operation of Boeing company model 737-8 and 737-9 airplanes only upon satisfaction of applicable requirement for return to service, DGCA said in a circular.

A copy of the circular has been reviewed by Mint.

Boeing 737 Max was grounded by aviation regulators around the world in March 2019 following two fatal crashes involving Lion Air Flight 610 on 29 October, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on 10 March, 2019.



Earlier this year, aviation regulators at most major aviation markets including the US and European Union allowed the jet to fly again following extensive fixes. However, China is yet to allow the return of this aircraft in their respective countries.

No-frill carrier SpiceJet Limited is currently the only Indian operator of Boeing 737 Max airplanes. The airline had earlier on Thursday said that it has entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of MAX aircraft, paving the way for the airline’s 737 MAX aircraft to start to return to service. The airline said that it hoped to operate the aircraft from September.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet, which had 13 Boeing 737 Max jets in its fleet during the grounding of the aircraft, has in the past two years claimed over ₹1,200 crore as compensation for the grounding of 737 MAX.

The company has shown this as other income on its balance sheet. This has, however, prompted several aviation experts to argue that recognising such compensation, which the company is yet to receive, as cash, is debatable and that such compensation also requires sophisticated structuring and negotiation.

SpiceJet seems now to be prepared and we may see the return of grounded Max over next few weeks, said Kapil Kaul, Chief Executive Officer-Indian Subcontinent & Middle East at CAPA.

"The return of 737Max is good for SpiceJet. (Its) return to service was delayed because of SpiceJet's internal reasons and not because of the regulator (DGCA)," Kaul added.

Jet Airways, which has been grounded since April 2021, was the other Indian airline which had Boeing 737Max on its fleet. However, the 737Max aircraft in the airline's fleet have been repossessed by lessors.

After nearly two years, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had in June approved the resolution plan submitted by Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murarilal Jalan for reviving Jet Airways (India) Ltd, which has been grounded since April 2019.

The new promoters of the airline hope to restart operations with Boeing and Airbus aircraft. They however haven't specified details about their prefered aircraft fleet.

Akasa, a new Indian airline backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is also in advanced discussions with Boeing Co for as many as 80 Max planes, and is likely to offer steeper-than-usual discounts, Bloomberg News reported recently.

Boeing 737Max is considered more fuel efficient than its predecessors and can be used by airlines to service short to medium haul routes. The narrow body aircraft is a competition to Airbus's popular A320neo series which is operated by airlines like IndiGo, GoAir (GoFirst), Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India.

The return to service of 737Max aircraft comes at a time when the domestic air traffic is recovering following a slump during the second wave of covid-19 in May-June. Domestic air traffic is expected to reach its pre-covid level by October-December 2021 period if a third wave of the pandemic is avoided.

“I am delighted to share that our 737 MAXs will be back in the air soon. As India emerges from Covid and air traffic picks up again, the MAX aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion," said SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh, in a statement earlier on Thursday.

"With a better and a more efficient fleet back in operation we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line," Singh added.

