DGCA approves return to service of 737Max aircraft

Boeing 737 Max was grounded by aviation regulators around the world in March 2019 following two fatal crashes involving Lion Air Flight 610 on 29 October, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on 10 March, 2019.Earlier this year, aviation regulators at most major aviation markets including the US and European Union allowed the jet to fly again following extensive fixes. However, China is yet to allow the return of this aircraft in their respective countries.

