DGCA asked to de-register 54 aircrafts leased to Go First: Rajya Sabha informed2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:17 PM IST
DGCA has received applications from lessors to deregister 54 aircraft leased to Go First, which is currently undergoing an insolvency resolution process.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received applications from Lessors for deregistration of a total number of 54 aircraft leased to Go First, minister of state Civil Aviation Gen V K Singh (Retd) told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
