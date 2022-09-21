DGCA asks SpiceJet to continue operating at 50% capacity till Oct-end

DGCA, in its July review, had found poor internal safety oversight, inadequate maintenance action resulting in degradation of safety margins and irregular payment to vendors leading to shortage of spare parts at SpiceJet.
NEW DELHI: Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the cap on SpiceJet’s operating capacity until the end of October.
As per an order issued on Wednesday, the regulator has asked SpiceJet to operate at up to 50% of the number of flight departures approved under the Summer Schedule 2022 till 29 October. The summer schedule for domestic airlines is valid from 27 March Mar 27 to 29 October. As per the schedule, SpiceJet was allowed to have 4,192 flight departures per week during the period.
The airline came under regulatory surveillance in July after a series of incidents related to technical glitches. This led to an order from the DGCA on 27 July which limited the number of flights the airline could operate to 50% of its summer schedule for a period of 8 weeks. As a result, SpiceJet is currently allowed a maximum of 2,096 flight departures a week.
The extension is based on a review of the safety performance of SpiceJet, the regulator said. While the review has shown an “appreciable reduction" in the number of safety incidents, DGCA said that it has decided to extend the restriction as a matter of abundant caution.
The airline will remain under the regulator’s enhanced surveillance.
“Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50% of the total number of departures approved under the Summer Schedule 2022, during the period, shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity," the regulator said in its order today.
On 20 September, SpiceJet placed around 80 of its pilots on leave without pay for three months to save costs. In a response to Mint’s query, the airline said it has decided to place certain pilots on leave without pay for a period of three months as part of a temporary measure to rationalise cost. This measure will help the airline rationalise pilot strength as per the aircraft fleet, the airline’s spokesperson said.