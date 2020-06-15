Home >Companies >News >DGCA begins probe into AirAsia pilot case
Gaurav Taneja, a pilot with AirAsia India, alleged on twitter that he has been suspended from the airline for flagging serious safety-related violations. (PTI)
DGCA begins probe into AirAsia pilot case

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2020, 11:44 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Gaurav Taneja accused AirAsia India, a joint venture between AirAsia Berhad and Tata Sons, of violating safety protocols
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an enquiry into AirAsia India after one of its pilots alleged safety violations by the airline, the aviation regulator, said on Monday.

“DGCA has taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular airline and its approach to safety. DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation," it added.

“We will take action based on the outcome of the said enquiry," said a senior DGCA official requesting anonymity.

Earlier in the day, Gaurav Taneja, a pilot with AirAsia India, alleged on twitter that he has been suspended from the airline for flagging serious safety-related violations. Taneja accused AirAsia India, a joint venture between AirAsia Berhad (49%) and Tata Sons (51%), of violating safety protocols, which endangered lives of passengers on board.

However, he didn’t elaborate on most of his accusations labelled against his employers. He said the airline management had asked him to work during his off day on 9 June as he had taken a sick leave on 7 June. “When I started protesting against this, the chief of flight safety said in an email that I report sick and fatigue frequently. They (management) also suggested undergoing lifestyle counselling and medical," Taneja said in a video message on Twitter.

“Sick or fatigue report is a non punitive policy, which is documented by the regulator. This is not followed at the airline," he added.

