DGCA carrying out SpiceJet scrutiny amid flight delays, salary woes — ‘Don't want lapse in safety’

The aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is currently conducting an operational and financial scrutiny of budget carrier SpiceJet to prevent passenger inconvenience, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

As the airline battles multiple headwinds, resulting in frequent flight delays and operational issues, Naidu clarified that the civil aviation ministry faces inherent limitations in intervening in the affairs of a privately run carrier.

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DGCA scrutiny and safety priorities “The immediate activity in the ministry regarding SpiceJet is that we have operational and, to a certain extent, financial scrutiny also being done from the ministry through the DGCA because we don't want any lapse in safety,” Naidu told PTI.

Speaking on the sidelines of signing pacts with states for the next phase of the Udaan scheme in the national capital, Naidu noted that the ministry is continuously engaging with the airline. However, he reiterated the boundaries of state involvement, noting, “There are certain limits with which government also can operate with them.”

“Our major priority right now is to ensure the passengers shouldn't face any inconvenience, the safety shouldn't be compromised at any cost in terms of operations, and then smooth operations are sustained within the airline,” he added.

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Financial issues and government aid The scrutiny comes as the airline faces significant financial challenges.

According to PTI sources, SpiceJet is grappling with severe financial issues, resulting in delayed salary payments for its staff. Many employees have reportedly not been paid since May.

Addressing financial support, Naidu highlighted that the government has extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to assist airlines facing difficulties due to the crisis in West Asia. Under this scheme, SpiceJet has received an infusion of ₹150 crore.

Also Read | SpiceJet to fly 200 flights daily, finalises lease deal for 20 aircraft

Dropping market share SpiceJet's operational struggles have directly impacted its market standing.

According to the latest official data, the airline's domestic market share dropped to 1.6 per cent in July from 1.9 per cent in June. The carrier has been on a steady decline since February this year, when its domestic share stood at 3.9 per cent.

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Despite the turbulence, the airline is attempting to bolster its capacity. On September 3, SpiceJet announced it had finalised lease agreements with three aircraft operators to induct 20 planes.

The fleet expansion includes 15 Boeing and 5 Airbus aircraft, which will be inducted under damp and wet lease agreements to support operations during the upcoming winter schedule.

Following these developments, SpiceJet shares closed at ₹9.20 apiece on the BSE, down 2.85 per cent from the previous close.