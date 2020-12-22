DGCA considers due diligence for return of 737 Max

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA ) may conduct its own due diligence before allowing the grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft to return to Indian skies, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, requesting anonymity.

However, the DGCA’s decision will depend on whether other regulators, such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), approve the aircraft’s return to service.

Also Read | Dark underbelly of India Inc’s shop floors

“The DGCA is keenly watching the situation and shall take an appropriate call. However, the return of the aircraft is expected to take time," said one of the persons cited above.

The ill-fated Boeing 737 Max planes, grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes, may be allowed to operate in India within the next few months, considering that US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the “return to service" of 737 Max with extensive fixes last month. The FAA mandated a series of software changes and new pilot training requirements before the planes can return to service.

The EASA has spelt out its conditions for bringing the jets back to service, including new pilot training requirements and updating of the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System software. It initiated a 28-day consultation period on 24 November.

Last month, Reuters reported that 737 Max could return to service in Europe sometime in January, quoting EASA executive director Patrick Ky, who said the agency will carry out independent analysis of the safety of the aircraft by performing its own checks and flight tests before allowing the planes to fly again.

The Indian regulator is keeping a close watch on the steps taken by the FAA and EASA, and will take a call accordingly before carrying out its due diligence to allow the aircraft to fly, said the second person cited above.

In India, no-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd is the sole operator of Boeing 737 Max planes. The airline has taken delivery of 12 737 MAX 8 planes so far, which have all been grounded. A SpiceJet spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comments.

Defunct airline Jet Airways (India) Ltd had also placed an order for 737 Max planes in 2015 and then again in 2018. The airline has, however, been grounded since April 2019 following acute fund crunch, and now awaits a decision on ownership change with its lenders initiating a biddings process for the debt-ridden airline.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via