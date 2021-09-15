NEW DELHI : Aviation regulators European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have entered into a working arrangement to achieve common safety and environmental protection standards.

"This agreement is the result of intensive negotiations between the two parties over several years and marks an important milestone in strengthening the relationship between India and Europe in the aviation world," the European aviation regulator said in a statement.

Through the agreement, which recognises mutual interests, the aviation regulators of India and Europe hope to reduce the economic burden imposed on the aviation industry by redundant technical inspections, evaluations and testing.

Both DGCA and EASE intend to develop closer collaboration in rule-making cooperation, including through sharing of information and best practices, facilitate issuance or acceptance of certificates for products parts and appliances, and share safety information, the statement added.

"This Working Arrangement establishes a framework of cooperation between the Parties (DGCA and EASA) with a view to achieving common safety and environmental protection standards, promoting understanding of each other's regulatory systems for aviation safety and environmental protection and facilitating exchange of aeronautical products, services and personnel," the agreement said.

A copy of the agreement has been reviewed by Mint.

"Through this Working Arrangement, the Parties intend to develop closer collaboration...," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.