DGCA grants aerodrome licence to GMR Goa International Airport Mopa

Goa now has two airports as the civil aviation regulator DGCA has granted aerodrome licence to GMR Goa International Airport at Mopa. The tourist state of Goa currently has one airport at Dabolim in South Goa.
“Scheduled commercial flight operations are likely to commence over the next two months," an official aware of the development said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport.
The airport will bring a huge relief to airlines and passengers as Dabolim often faces capacity constraints at the terminal and there is a perpetual air traffic congestion. It is operated by the Airports Authority of India as a civil enclave in an Indian Navy naval airbase named INS Hansa.
The new airport at Mopa in North Goa has been built by GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL). Mopa airport is built under the BOT model (Build, Operate and Transfer) and will be operated through GGIAL by GMR for a period of 40 years, extendable by 20 years, as per broad lease agreements.
The Mopa airport is being developed in stages initially to service about 5 million passengers per annum and will be scaled up as per traffic growth demands. This Airport will be a full-service airport catering to domestic and international passenger besides freight services, GMR has said.
GMR group has said that it expects the airport to be in operation with a single runway to start with which is about 3.5 Km in length, initially Code E compliant which means that the airport can handle even large aircraft from the B777 Series, B787 Series, and A330 family.
Only 70 flights land at the Dabolim Airport on a daily basis, as no landing is permitted from 9 am to 2 pm at the facility. After the commissioning of the Mopa airport, the number of flights landing in Goa will go up to 150, as per the state government.
