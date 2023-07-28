DGCA imposes penalty of ₹30 lakh on IndiGo for operational deficiencies1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has fined IndiGo Airlines ₹30 lakhs and ordered them to amend their procedures after four tail strike incidents
Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a financial penalty of ₹30 lakhs on IndiGo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines.
