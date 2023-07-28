comScore
DGCA imposes penalty of 30 lakh on IndiGo for operational deficiencies
Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a financial penalty of 30 lakhs on IndiGo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines.

IndiGo witnessed four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a special audit of the airline.

In a release, DGCA said that during the audit, it reviewed the airline's documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and FDM programme.

DGCA also issued a show cause notice to IndiGo Airlines directing them to submit a reply within the stipulated time period. The reply was reviewed at various levels and was not found satisfactory. Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of 30 lakhs on Indigo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines.

“Indigo Airlines experienced four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months in the year 2023. DGCA carried out a special audit of Indigo Airlines, and reviewed their documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and Flight Data Monitoring programme. During the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in Indigo Airline's documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures," said DGCA.

During the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in IndiGo's documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures.

A show cause notice was issued to the airline and DGCA said the carrier's reply "was reviewed at various levels and was not found satisfactory".

"Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of 30 lakh on IndiGo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines," the release said.

Earlier, aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the flying licences of two IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms as the aircraft they operated suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ahmedabad airport last month, according to a senior official.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said the licence of the Pilot-In-Command (PIC) has been suspended for three months and that of the co-pilot for one month.

*With inputs from agencies

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 03:32 PM IST
