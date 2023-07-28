Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a financial penalty of ₹30 lakhs on IndiGo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines.

“Indigo Airlines experienced four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months in the year 2023. DGCA carried out a special audit of Indigo Airlines, and reviewed their documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and Flight Data Monitoring programme. During the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in Indigo Airline's documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures," said DGCA.

Earlier, aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the flying licences of two IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms as the aircraft they operated suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ahmedabad airport last month, according to a senior official.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said the licence of the Pilot-In-Command (PIC) has been suspended for three months and that of the co-pilot for one month.

