DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India for failing to adequately compensate passengers
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show cause to Air India for failing to provide appropriate protection to travellers who faced flight disruptions. The development comes less than a year after the carrier faced a fine of ₹10 lakh for flouting norms.