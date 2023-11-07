Air India has been issued a show cause notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for failing to provide appropriate protection to travellers who faced flight disruptions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show cause to Air India for failing to provide appropriate protection to travellers who faced flight disruptions. The development comes less than a year after the carrier faced a fine of ₹10 lakh for flouting norms.

“In order to ensure compliance of passenger-centric CARS, the DGCA carried out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023. During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR. Accordingly, a show cause notice has been issued to Air India seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the CAR," the notice explained.

The development also comes mere days after the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA began looking into a complaint filed against Air India by a former senior pilot.

ALSO READ: Khalistani leader Pannun's Air India Threat: Delhi, Punjab airports bar visitors A PTI report quoting sources said recently that the pilot had complained about the carrier operating Boeing 777 planes to the US without having the required system of emergency oxygen supply. The former B777 commander alleged that Air India Air India has been operating flights with leased B777 aircraft that carry a chemically-generated oxygen system which lasts around 12 minutes. He argued that this should not be used for the airline's direct flights to and from San Francisco.

The aviation watchdog has also proposed changes to the rules governing crew duty timings – including additional rest time for pilots. The issue came to the fore in recent weeks following the collapse and subsequent death of an IndiGo pilot at the boarding gate of Nagpur airport.

"An operator shall ensure that the minimum weekly rest of continuous 48 hours including two local nights is provided such that there shall never be more than 168 hours between the end of one weekly rest period and the start of the next," PTI quote the draft norms as saying last week.

(With inputs from agencies)

