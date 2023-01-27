DGCA slaps ₹10 lakh penalty on Go FIRST for leaving behind passengers at airport1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 05:35 PM IST
DGCA observed that there was no proper communication and coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding boarding of passengers in the aircraft.
Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh rupees on Go FIRST for leaving behind 55 flyers in the passenger coach at Bengaluru airport on 9 January.
